The heads of the defense departments of Uzbekistan and Russia held negotiations in Tashkent. The meeting focused on expanding military cooperation, exchanging experience in the defense sector, and addressing regional security issues. The parties also signed a cooperation plan for 2027.

Uzbekistan and Russia have taken another important step toward further developing military cooperation. The Minister of Defense of our country, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, met with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, to discuss the current state and future directions of military relations between the two countries.

What issues were raised during the negotiations?

The meeting paid special attention to the prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the exchange of mutual experience in the defense sector, and issues related to regional security.

During the negotiations, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov conveyed the sincere greetings of our country's leader to Andrey Belousov. He also emphasized that, thanks to the political will of the leaders of the two countries, relations between Uzbekistan and Russia have reached a qualitatively new level.