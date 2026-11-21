Uzbekistan and Russia defense ministers meet: Cooperation plan for 2027 signed
The heads of the defense departments of Uzbekistan and Russia held negotiations in Tashkent. The meeting focused on expanding military cooperation, exchanging experience in the defense sector, and addressing regional security issues. The parties also signed a cooperation plan for 2027.
Uzbekistan and Russia have taken another important step toward further developing military cooperation. The Minister of Defense of our country, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, met with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Andrey Belousov, to discuss the current state and future directions of military relations between the two countries.
What issues were raised during the negotiations?
The meeting paid special attention to the prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the exchange of mutual experience in the defense sector, and issues related to regional security.
During the negotiations, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov conveyed the sincere greetings of our country's leader to Andrey Belousov. He also emphasized that, thanks to the political will of the leaders of the two countries, relations between Uzbekistan and Russia have reached a qualitatively new level.
The Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan noted that expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense sector and further developing military ties are in line with the interests of our country.
A separate plan for 2027 was signed
Important agreement
One of the main results of the negotiations was the signing of a cooperation plan for 2027 between the defense departments of the two countries.
This document will serve as the basis for continuing and developing military cooperation in the coming year. However, the official information provided did not disclose the specific measures and directions of the plan in detail.
Regional security also in the spotlight
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that cooperation between the defense departments would serve to strengthen the defense potential of both countries and ensure regional security.
Thus, the negotiations between the defense ministers of Uzbekistan and Russia were significant not only for discussing existing military ties but also for defining the main directions of cooperation in 2027.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…