Shirina Kholmatova, a singer with a charming voice known for her participation in the "X-Factor" project, has won first place in a K-pop contest held in South Korea.

This was announced in a video shared by the singer on social media. In it, Shirina spoke joyfully about her victory in the competition and shared this achievement with her fans.

She was also presented with several gifts for her success in the competition. Her loved ones and fans who support Shirina are leaving sincere congratulations and warm wishes on her page.

This achievement of the young singer in South Korea has become one of the joyful events in her creative career.