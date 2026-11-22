Reports have circulated on social media claiming that three Nigerian men attempted to board a flight to Dubai by disguising themselves as Arab women.

According to the reports, they used loose clothing, headwear, and face veils to conceal their identities. However, it is said that their attempt to disguise themselves was uncovered before they could board the plane.

Photos related to the incident have also gone viral on the internet. In one of the images, the three individuals are shown with their faces and heads covered, while in another, their faces are visible. Users are sharing these images in a "before and after" format.

At the same time, there are some uncertainties regarding the details of the incident. Specifically, because the final part of the circulated post is not fully visible, it has not been possible to determine the content of any corrections or explanations related to the photos.

So far, no reliably confirmed information has been provided regarding when and at which airport the incident took place, nor the motive behind the men's attempt to disguise themselves in this manner.