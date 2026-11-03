The Clash of Fashion and Politics: Controversial Israel-Palestine Statement on the Pakistan Runway

The prestigious LAAM Fashion Week, held in Pakistan's cultural capital, Lahore, was marked by an incident that sparked significant discussion among the international public and on social media. During the presentation of its new collection, the local designer brand "Dreams of Arthur" presented an unexpected political gesture to the public.

One of the models who took to the runway wore a black oversized jacket with the controversial slogan "MAKE ISRAEL PALESTINE AGAIN" written in large white letters on the back.

Show details and the atmosphere on the runway

During the show on the Lahore runway, the models presented the main concept of the collection before visitors and cameras:

The Slogan Jacket: The garment showcased consisted of a loose-fitting, black oversized jacket and headwear, with the text on the back serving as the primary visual focus;

Public Reaction: When the model turned their back to the audience, the text on the runway was captured in close-up by photographers and went viral on social media as soon as the event concluded;

Political Tone: Social media users and analysts interpreted this move as an attempt by the designers to express their stance on the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East through the language of fashion.

Fashion and political statements: Where is the line?

In recent years, focusing on socio-political issues at global fashion weeks and on prestigious stages has become increasingly popular:

Vortex of Debate: The "Dreams of Arthur" brand's performance was evaluated in two ways online — some users saw it as support for the Palestinians, while others expressed opposition to the use of such radical slogans at cultural events and on fashion stages;

Boundaries in Art: Experts note that while fashion art is becoming a space for highlighting global debates, political views on the runway can overshadow neutrality and the aesthetic value of the design.

This incident at the Lahore fashion week once again demonstrated that the fashion industry is becoming not just a display of clothing, but an echo of a larger political arena.