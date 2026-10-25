Wind knocks out power grids: Emergency in Scotland, England and Ireland
The next destructive Storm «Boelo» that hit Great Britain and Ireland has caused massive damage. According to Sky News, tens of thousands of homes across the region have been completely cut off from electricity as a result of the violent cyclone and storm.
This is the second major disaster to hit the island in the past few days, striking a new blow before the aftermath of Storm «Ostin», which occurred earlier on October 23, had been fully eliminated.
Wind speed 38 m/s: The hardest-hit regions
The scale of the natural disaster expanded rapidly, causing serious damage to infrastructure:
Record wind speeds: In Scotland, wind intensity reached up to 38 meters per second in places, and up to 31.1 m/s in England;
Over 57 thousand homes in the dark: As of the morning of October 25, more than 57 thousand households in the counties of Greater Manchester, Cumbria and Lancashire in northern England were left without electricity;
Situation in neighboring regions: On Sunday, it was reported that thousands of consumers in Ireland and Northern Ireland were also left without power;
The heaviest blow: The southwestern region, South Wales, as well as the West and East Midlands were designated as the zones suffering the greatest damage from the disaster.
Amber danger level and mobilization of emergency services
Due to the severity of the weather conditions, relevant authorities are warning the population:
Weather service warning: The UK Meteorological Office maintained yellow and second-highest amber danger levels for the entire northern part of Britain;
Relentless work of rescuers: The England and Wales electricity grid operator — National Grid reported that special brigades had restored power to more than 131 thousand homes and facilities damaged by the previous storm «Ostin», but «Boelo» caused new outages;
Security measures: Experts advise residents not to go outside unnecessarily during strong winds and to stay away from dangerous trees and structures.
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