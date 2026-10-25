Wind knocks out power grids: Emergency in Scotland, England and Ireland

The next destructive Storm «Boelo» that hit Great Britain and Ireland has caused massive damage. According to Sky News, tens of thousands of homes across the region have been completely cut off from electricity as a result of the violent cyclone and storm.

This is the second major disaster to hit the island in the past few days, striking a new blow before the aftermath of Storm «Ostin», which occurred earlier on October 23, had been fully eliminated.

Wind speed 38 m/s: The hardest-hit regions

The scale of the natural disaster expanded rapidly, causing serious damage to infrastructure:

Record wind speeds: In Scotland, wind intensity reached up to 38 meters per second in places, and up to 31.1 m/s in England;

Over 57 thousand homes in the dark: As of the morning of October 25, more than 57 thousand households in the counties of Greater Manchester, Cumbria and Lancashire in northern England were left without electricity;

Situation in neighboring regions: On Sunday, it was reported that thousands of consumers in Ireland and Northern Ireland were also left without power;

The heaviest blow: The southwestern region, South Wales, as well as the West and East Midlands were designated as the zones suffering the greatest damage from the disaster.

Amber danger level and mobilization of emergency services

Due to the severity of the weather conditions, relevant authorities are warning the population: