An extremely unusual and strict monitoring method is being tested in Chinese educational institutions to prevent cheating during exams. Videos circulating on social media show Chinese students taking exams in a classroom while proctors monitor them from above through a transparent glass floor (ceiling).

Key features of the new monitoring system

This unique approach aims to fully control every movement of the students and reduce the possibility of misconduct to almost zero:

Complete and covert surveillance: The transparent ceiling allows teachers to see the entire auditorium at once and observe students' hand movements without being noticed.

Restricting the use of cheat sheets: With direct monitoring from above, it becomes almost impossible for students to secretly use mobile phones, paper cheat sheets, or other auxiliary tools.

Public reaction: Internet users are actively discussing this unusual architectural and pedagogical solution. Many speculate that this method could become a permanent part of the exam monitoring system in the near future.

Previous unusual measures in the Chinese education system

It is known that China pays very serious attention to ensuring that exams are transparent and fair, and various unusual methods have been used in this regard before:

Measure applied Main goal Special headgear made of newspaper Devices with wide visors were used so that students could not look around or at the notebooks of those at neighboring desks Artificial intelligence cameras Automatically detecting and recording suspicious movements in the auditorium Biometric checks Strict identification of exam takers via facial and fingerprint recognition

Do you think strict methods like monitoring through a transparent glass ceiling increase students' responsibility for learning, or do they impose excessive psychological pressure?

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