Karshi's Nasaf football club hosted Gianluca Santanello, the Director of Development, International and Strategic Initiatives at the famous French club Olympique de Marseille, for an official visit.

Visit details and negotiations

During his visit, the guest inspected the modern infrastructure of the Karshi-based club and exchanged views with the club's management on key areas:

Area Work carried out and discussions Infrastructure familiarization Gianluca Santanello studied the conditions created at the Nasaf football academy, the girls' academy, and the main team's training base Topic of negotiations The club's management discussed the development of youth football, modern football methodology, and prospects for international cooperation Outcome of the meeting At the end of the dialogue, the parties reached a mutual agreement on future steps for cooperation

International match at the "Markaziy" stadium

Following the negotiations, the Marseille representative visited the Markaziy stadium in Karshi and watched the AFC Champions League 2 match between Nasaf and Bahrain's Al-Khaldiya club directly from the stands.

In turn, Nasaf football club expressed its gratitude to the Marseille representative for the high interest shown and for the productive dialogue.

In your opinion, how will the international cooperation established with the French club Olympique de Marseille provide an impetus for Nasaf academy graduates to enter European football?

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