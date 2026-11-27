It has been revealed how Javokhir Sindarov behaved before the World Championship match
Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov was watching a football match while waiting for the official press conference to begin ahead of the World Chess Championship match. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) released a video featuring a story by American grandmaster and conference moderator Maurice Ashley about this incident.
A phone under the table and a symbol of composure
According to Maurice Ashley, instead of feeling nervous before the start of the press conference, Javokhir Sindarov was watching a football game on his phone under the table. Experts cited this situation as a clear example of how the Uzbek chess player remains extremely calm and relaxed even before a crucial confrontation for the world crown.
The FIDE press service published this video on social media with the headline "Javokhir Sindarov: calm and... watching football!"
Javokhir Sindarov's passionate love for football
The grandmaster's interest in football is well-known to many:
Category
Details
Favorite club and player
In an earlier interview with the British publication The Guardian, he stated that he is a passionate fan of Barcelona and Lionel Messi
2026 World Cup impressions
The Uzbek chess player revealed that he even traveled to North America to personally support the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Current match in Geneva
Javokhir Sindarov has been competing in the World Championship match against the reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh in Geneva, Switzerland, since November 24
In your opinion, how does such strong mental composure and resistance to pressure give Javokhir Sindarov an advantage in the match against the reigning world champion Gukesh?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the stars of Uzbek sports and the most interesting news in world chess!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…