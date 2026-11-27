Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov was watching a football match while waiting for the official press conference to begin ahead of the World Chess Championship match. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) released a video featuring a story by American grandmaster and conference moderator Maurice Ashley about this incident.

A phone under the table and a symbol of composure

According to Maurice Ashley, instead of feeling nervous before the start of the press conference, Javokhir Sindarov was watching a football game on his phone under the table. Experts cited this situation as a clear example of how the Uzbek chess player remains extremely calm and relaxed even before a crucial confrontation for the world crown.

The FIDE press service published this video on social media with the headline "Javokhir Sindarov: calm and... watching football!"