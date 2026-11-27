International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan tonight for an official visit. The high-ranking guest was ceremoniously welcomed at the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport by officials from the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee, and the Cycling Federation of Uzbekistan.

Visit program and prospects for cooperation

During the trip, the UCI head is scheduled to get acquainted with the reforms aimed at popularizing this sport in our country and to hold important negotiations:

Direction Planned activities and goals Infrastructure review Inspecting the work being carried out to develop cycling in Uzbekistan and the modern sports facilities that have been created International cooperation Holding official meetings aimed at further strengthening the partnership between Uzbekistan and the International Cycling Union New initiatives Discussing the establishment of a regional branch of the World Cycling Centre in Tashkent and the implementation of joint projects

In your opinion, how will the expansion of cooperation with the International Cycling Union boost the results of Uzbek cyclists in international competitions?

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