In South Korea, the declining birth rate is causing a sharp drop in the number of students in rural schools. In one such school, an unexpected decision was made to fill empty classrooms and fulfill the childhood dreams of the elderly. This was reported by SBS Korean.

In 2019, only 22 students remained at Daegu Elementary School in Gangjin County, South Jeolla Province. Yet, in the 1980s, each class at the school had approximately 90 children.

With no children left to enroll in the first grade, the school administration invited elderly women who wanted to learn to read and write to attend. As a result, eight women aged between 56 and 80 became first-grade students.

Most of them did not have the opportunity to go to school in their childhood. At that time, some families required their daughters to do housework and look after their younger siblings, while priority for education was given to boys.

Among them was 70-year-old Hwang Wol-geum. She says that carrying a school bag and going to class has been her dream since childhood. Now, she has finally had the chance to make that dream come true.

The elderly students have been absorbing new knowledge with great interest. Their teacher specifically noted that they actively participate in lessons and even ask for extra assignments.

This event has once again shown that age is no barrier to a person's desire for knowledge.