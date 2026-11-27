Following the match in the 3rd round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Qatar, Uzbekistan U-17 head coach Daniele Franceschini, whose Italy U-17 team defeated Uzbekistan 3:1, shared his impressions. According to the official website of the Italian Football Federation, the coach was fully satisfied with his team's performance in the first half, but noted that the sending-off after the break changed the script of the game.

"Even though we ended up in a difficult situation, we held on to the victory"

Daniele Franceschini expressed pride in finishing the group stage with a perfect record:

"We are very proud of the result we achieved and that we finished first in the group by winning all our matches. Today we played an excellent first half, showing our game and steering the match the way we wanted. However, the red card in the second half complicated our plans. It put us in a difficult situation. Nevertheless, we held on to the victory. Overall, we are very pleased with our participation in the three matches played," said Daniele Franceschini.

Match chronology and Uzbekistan's pressure in the second half

While the Italians dominated the first half, in the second half, Sergey Chigodayev's charges created a number of dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal: