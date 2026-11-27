Italy U-17 head coach speaks about the victory over Uzbekistan U-17
Following the match in the 3rd round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Qatar, Uzbekistan U-17 head coach Daniele Franceschini, whose Italy U-17 team defeated Uzbekistan 3:1, shared his impressions. According to the official website of the Italian Football Federation, the coach was fully satisfied with his team's performance in the first half, but noted that the sending-off after the break changed the script of the game.
"Even though we ended up in a difficult situation, we held on to the victory"
Daniele Franceschini expressed pride in finishing the group stage with a perfect record:
"We are very proud of the result we achieved and that we finished first in the group by winning all our matches. Today we played an excellent first half, showing our game and steering the match the way we wanted. However, the red card in the second half complicated our plans. It put us in a difficult situation. Nevertheless, we held on to the victory. Overall, we are very pleased with our participation in the three matches played," said Daniele Franceschini.
Match chronology and Uzbekistan's pressure in the second half
While the Italians dominated the first half, in the second half, Sergey Chigodayev's charges created a number of dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal:
7th minute (1:0): Tommaso Casagrande put the Italian national team ahead.
31st minute (2:0): Federico Croci accurately converted a penalty kick.
45+2 minute (3:0): In stoppage time of the first half, Tomas Corigliano extended the lead.
66th minute (Sending-off): Italian midfielder Riccardo Cassano received a second yellow card and was sent off.
75th minute (3:1): Following a cross from the right flank by Ravshanbekov, Suhrob Sodirjonov headed the ball into the net, narrowing the score.
Tension in the final minutes: The Italian Football Federation report notes that after the goal, the Uzbek players became more active — in the 78th minute, Erkinov's shot was saved by the opposing goalkeeper, and in the 90+4 minute, a dangerous header by Uktamboyev was saved with great difficulty by goalkeeper Carlo Galliera.
Italy midfielder Gioele Jammattei was named the player of the match.
Final situation in Group E and play-off prospects
Position
Team
Points
Group Stage Finish
1
Italy
9 points
Advanced directly to the Round of 16
2
Ivory Coast
6 points
Advanced directly to the Round of 16
3
Uzbekistan
3 points
Goal difference 8:7 — play-off fate depends on other group results
4
Jamaica
0 points
Eliminated from the tournament
According to the tournament regulations, the winners and runners-up from each of the 12 groups, as well as the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16. The question of whether the Uzbekistan youth team will advance to the next stage will be definitively decided today, November 27, after the conclusion of the remaining group stage matches.
In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan U-17 team, with a goal difference of 8:7 and 3 points, be able to reach the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following Uzbek football and the World Cup in Qatar!
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