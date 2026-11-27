A large number of monkeys have gathered around the famous Taj Mahal complex in Agra, India. Videos circulating on social media show the animals roaming in packs near the East, West, and Royal gates.

Some local and foreign publications have reported that around 500 monkeys have gathered around the complex. However, their exact number has not been officially confirmed.

It is reported that the monkeys are snatching food and personal belongings from the hands of tourists. In some cases, they have attacked and bitten visitors. This situation has raised concerns regarding the safety of local and foreign tourists visiting the Taj Mahal.