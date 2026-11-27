Hundreds of monkeys gather around the Taj Mahal: tourists at risk (video)
A large number of monkeys have gathered around the famous Taj Mahal complex in Agra, India. Videos circulating on social media show the animals roaming in packs near the East, West, and Royal gates.
Some local and foreign publications have reported that around 500 monkeys have gathered around the complex. However, their exact number has not been officially confirmed.
It is reported that the monkeys are snatching food and personal belongings from the hands of tourists. In some cases, they have attacked and bitten visitors. This situation has raised concerns regarding the safety of local and foreign tourists visiting the Taj Mahal.
According to NDTV, two tourists bitten by monkeys were taken to the hospital in September. One of them was an 83-year-old Brazilian tourist. The Independent noted that at least seven tourists have been attacked by monkeys since the end of July.
It is said that the solution to the problem is being hindered by a lack of coordination between the responsible agencies. While catching and relocating the monkeys is the responsibility of the Agra Municipal Corporation, the Archaeological Survey of India is responsible for the safety of tourists inside the Taj Mahal complex.
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