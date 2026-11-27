The package of proposals includes not only large cash rewards but also systemic changes aimed at providing comprehensive support to families:

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has proposed a one-time payment of 10 million yen (approximately $62,000–$62,700) for the birth of a third or subsequent child as part of efforts to combat the country's declining birth rate. According to Nippon.com, this project, finalized at a meeting of the party's Population Strategy Headquarters on November 27, 2026, will be presented to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi next week.

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Preschool education benefits: It is intended to make kindergartens and preschool institutions free starting from a younger age.

Tax and marriage incentives: Plans include introducing major tax breaks for families and supporting matchmaking services through public-private partnerships to encourage marriage among young people.

New government structure: It has been proposed to establish a separate Population Strategy Agency to coordinate demographic policy and oversee the activities of ministries.

Difference between current benefits and the new initiative

This initiative is currently at the stage of a political recommendation, and once the payment procedures and funding sources are reviewed by the government, it is expected to be included in the 2027 economic and fiscal reform program:

Indicators Current procedure New proposed project One-time payment 500,000 yen benefit for each newborn 10 million yen for the third and subsequent child (~62–62.7 thousand dollars) Monthly child allowance 30,000 yen per month starting from the third child Additional tax breaks and free kindergarten services from a young age Status and timeline Currently in effect Not yet officially approved (expected to be included in the 2027 program)

Do you think a $62,000 financial incentive and free kindergartens will be enough to boost the birth rate in Japan?

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