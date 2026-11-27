The event took place in Bihar, considered one of India's poorest states. Local lawmaker Anant Singh organized his daughter's wedding on a grand scale, inviting hundreds of thousands of guests. The venue set aside for the five-day celebration covered 2.5 hectares.

In India, a local lawmaker celebrated his daughter's wedding with unprecedented luxury and grand festivities. Approximately 400,000 people attended the five-day ceremony. The influx of thousands of guests hoping for free food caused massive traffic jams in the area. On some highways, the line of vehicles stretched up to 10 kilometers. This was reported by Khaleej Times.

It is reported that among those who arrived at the celebration were not only those wishing to congratulate the bride and groom and offer well wishes to the family, but also thousands who came to enjoy free meals. Six helipads were built to receive guests and host the event. Additionally, 300 kitchens were set up, where nearly 500 chefs prepared over 150 types of dishes.

Another notable aspect of the wedding was the groom's arrival. He reached the wedding venue in a retro convertible, accompanied by a motorcade of hundreds of cars. According to media reports, the valuable gifts given to the couple included a Land Rover Defender SUV.

Interest in the celebration was so high that some people even climbed trees and utility poles to watch the festivities. A constant stream of cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians flowed from the village where Anant Singh lives and the surrounding areas. As a result, traffic jams stretching up to 10 kilometers occurred on the highways.

Not only ordinary citizens but also representatives of political circles attended the ceremony. In particular, the speaker of the state assembly, as well as a number of local and nationally known politicians, were among the wedding guests.

According to media estimates, approximately 6.5 million pounds sterling, or over 8 million dollars, was spent to host such a massive wedding ceremony.

It is worth noting that the bride's father, Anant Singh himself, is at the center of investigations into a number of criminal cases. There are over twenty cases against him related to crimes such as murder and extortion. The lawmaker was temporarily released from prison on bail for the purpose of holding his daughter's wedding. According to available information, the politician is due to return to prison next week.