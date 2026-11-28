In Kazakhstan's Mangistau region, two people were swept out into the Caspian Sea in an inflatable boat. Rescuers found them 3 kilometers from the shore and brought them to safety. This was reported by Nur.kz.

According to the ministry's official Instagram page, the incident occurred today in the Tupkaragan district. Strong waves at sea caused the two adults in the inflatable boat to be swept out into the open sea.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, rescuers immediately arrived at the scene and began search and rescue operations.

As a result of the coordinated efforts of the rescuers, the two individuals were found 3 kilometers from the shore. They were brought to safety. The rescued individuals did not require medical assistance.

At the same time, they were held accountable for violating water safety rules in accordance with Article 412 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Kazakhstan. An administrative report was drawn up against each of them, and fines were imposed.