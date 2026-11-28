Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has shared his perspective on the recent struggles of his upcoming opponent, Manchester City. As a reminder, the "Citizens" have failed to win in their last four consecutive English Premier League matches.

"Enzo is able to convey his ideas to the players"

The Spanish manager dismissed claims of a crisis within the opposing team, noting that Enzo Maresca's City has simply lacked luck in recent outings:

"I don't think it's about their form or their style of play. In some matches, they have simply been unlucky. That is my personal opinion based on my analysis. Enzo understands the game very well, has clear principles, and is able to convey his ideas to the players," Mikel Arteta is quoted as saying by Arsenal Radar.

Details of the central clash

The two leading Premier League clubs will face each other tomorrow, November 29, as part of the 12th round:

Indicators Official information Competition and round English Premier League, 12th round Fixture Arsenal vs Manchester City Match date and time November 29, at 21:30 Tashkent time Status of Manchester City Winless in their last 4 matches in the EPL

Do you think the "Citizens" will end their four-game winless streak in tomorrow's central clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, or will Arteta's men prevail?

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