A video showing a young man singing at a wedding ceremony and kicking a child in the chest has spread across Kazakh social media. As it turned out, the incident took place in Kyrgyzstan. The 17-year-old youth involved in the incident was fined, Nur.kz reported.

As noted, the incident occurred on November 25 in the village of Sokuluk, Chuy Region, Kyrgyzstan. The video shows two children interfering with the singer's performance. Following this, the young man forcefully kicked one of them in the chest. As a result of the blow, the child fell to the ground.