17-year-old youth who kicked a child at a wedding in Kyrgyzstan fined (video)
A video showing a young man singing at a wedding ceremony and kicking a child in the chest has spread across Kazakh social media. As it turned out, the incident took place in Kyrgyzstan. The 17-year-old youth involved in the incident was fined, Nur.kz reported.
As noted, the incident occurred on November 25 in the village of Sokuluk, Chuy Region, Kyrgyzstan. The video shows two children interfering with the singer's performance. Following this, the young man forcefully kicked one of them in the chest. As a result of the blow, the child fell to the ground.
According to the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chuy Region, a pre-investigation check was carried out regarding the incident, and the identity of the young man was established. It turned out that he is 17 years old.
A report was drawn up against him under Article 126 of the Code of Offenses of Kyrgyzstan — petty hooliganism.
The case documents were sent to the Sokuluk District Court. By court decision, the young man was sentenced to a fine.
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