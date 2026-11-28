An 11,000-volt power line snapped and fell onto a local passenger train at Dakshineswar railway station in the Indian state of West Bengal. The incident caused intense sparks and filled the station with smoke, The Sunday Guardian reported.

It is reported that the contact between the power line and the train triggered powerful sparks and bright flashes. The smoke and unexpected flashes at the scene caused panic among passengers inside the train and people waiting on the platform.

Videos circulating on social media show the electrical sparks flashing repeatedly, smoke rising, and people attempting to retreat to safety.

The incident caused temporary disruptions to railway traffic. Authorities cut off the power supply and took measures to fix the fault and ensure passenger safety.

According to initial reports, there is no information regarding any deaths or injuries resulting from the incident.

Some publications attributed the passengers' survival to the train's metal body. A metal shell can allow an electrical charge to dissipate along the outer surface. However, this does not mean that those inside the train are safe in every situation.

Experts emphasize that in such situations, one should not approach high-voltage power lines, touch the outer parts of the train, or attempt to exit the carriage until authorities have confirmed that the power supply has been disconnected.