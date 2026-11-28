France's Paris Saint-Germain club has abandoned plans to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. This was reported by well-known football insider Fabrizio Romano on his social media pages.

PSG is looking for young talent for the future, not a star

According to the source, the Parisians are indeed looking to add a new winger to their squad to replace injured players (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue). However, the club's management and head coach Luis Enrique are not aiming to purchase a ready-made superstar of Vinicius's caliber.

Instead, PSG prefers to recruit a young player with development potential who can benefit the team in the long term. Based on this, it can be said that the Brazilian forward will most likely not leave Real Madrid and will continue his career in the Spanish capital.

Details of the situation

Indicators Official and insider information Club mentioned as a suitor Paris Saint-Germain (France) Club's official position There will be no pursuit to sign Vinicius Junior PSG's transfer strategy Looking for a young winger who can provide long-term benefits, rather than a star player Player's future Most likely to remain with Real Madrid Source Fabrizio Romano

Do you think Vinicius Junior will stay at Real Madrid and defend the honor of the "Royal Club" until the end of his career, or will he head to another league in the future?

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