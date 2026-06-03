Siemens Becomes Partner of the 2026 Autocar Awards

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Siemens Becomes Partner of the 2026 Autocar Awards

Autocar, the world's oldest automotive publication, has announced that Siemens will be the official partner of the 2026 Autocar Awards, continuing a successful collaboration that began last year. This partnership unites the global leader in industrial software, automation, and digital transformation with the automotive world. Autocar.co.uk reports .

Autocar Editor Mark Tisshaw noted that last year's partnership was a resounding success, showcasing shared values of innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. The Autocar Awards are unique in honoring not only the best cars but also the industry professionals dedicated to creating them.

The 2026 winners will be announced on June 10 across all of the publication's print and digital platforms. The in-person awards ceremony will take place on the evening of June 9 in central London. Siemens representative Uday Senapati noted that the industry is rapidly evolving thanks to software and AI, with highly skilled professionals at the heart of this transformation.

Prestigious prizes include the Issigonis Trophy for the industry's highest achievement and the Sturmey Award for innovation. The event also recognizes Designer, Engineer, and Executive of the Year. In the vehicle category, models earning Autocar's five-star rating and Britain's Best Cars are celebrated.

SiemensAutocar AwardsAutomotive IndustryInnovationLondon
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Sardor Ergashev
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