Fiat Grizzly Crossover Unveiled as the Big Brother of the Grande Panda

Fiat has officially unveiled its new Grizzly model. This vehicle is a larger version of the Grande Panda and serves to strengthen the brand's position in Europe's crucial C-segment. Part of Stellantis' strategic renewal, this model will go on sale later this year in two body styles: a classic SUV and a sporty Fastback. Autocar.co.uk reports .

According to Fiat CEO Olivier François, this affordable family crossover is designed for the brand's three key markets: Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. While the Grizzly complements the Panda and Grande Panda family, it represents an entirely new tier of vehicle aimed at boosting Fiat's revenue and prestige.

The new crossover is built on the Stellantis Group's Smart Car platform, making it technically related to models like the Citroën C3 Aircross and Vauxhall Frontera. However, the Grizzly is slightly larger than its rivals, measuring up to 4.5 meters in length, while the C3 Aircross and Frontera are just under 4.4 meters.

In terms of specifications, the Grizzly offers buyers multiple choices similar to the Grande Panda: petrol, hybrid, and fully electric versions will be available. This is part of Fiat's strategy to expand its share in the affordable car market.

Fiat is also planning several future novelties. These include a four-seater microcar positioned above the Citroën Ami-based Topolino and a new urban EV styled after the original 1980s Panda. These affordable EVs are expected to be produced at the Stellantis Group's Pomigliano plant in Italy.