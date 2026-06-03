Lada Niva Legend Production to Feature New Engine and Galvanized Body

AvtoVAZ plans to launch serial production of the updated Lada Niva Legend model starting July 20, 2026. Company CEO Maxim Sokolov announced this during the SPIEF-2026 forum. According to him, the legendary off-roader will be offered with new trim levels, a more powerful engine, and additional options. Ixbt.com reports .

Previously, the company confirmed that this model will be equipped with a 1.8-liter, 8-valve engine producing 90 horsepower. The same engine is currently installed in Lada Niva Travel models. One of the most significant aspects of the update is the use of double-sided galvanized steel for body components for the first time in Lada Niva Legend history.

Specifically, the vehicle's front panel ('TV screen'), hood, roof, tailgate, and rear apron will be made of corrosion-resistant galvanized metal. Additionally, changes have been made to the safety system, introducing a driver's frontal airbag.

On the technical side, the vehicle's front suspension has been modernized: the anti-roll bar has been moved forward. This change is expected to improve handling and ride smoothness. In total, the updated Lada Niva Legend model features over 100 new and more than 60 modernized parts and assemblies.