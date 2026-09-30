Comeback from the USA: Victory in a 6-goal match against Chile

In a friendly match, the US national team defeated Chile with a score of 4:2. Despite falling behind twice, the hosts scored three goals in the second half to secure a confident victory.

The USA vs. Chile match provided fans with a six-goal football spectacle. While the teams scored one goal each in the first half, events took a dramatic turn after the break.

Chile took the lead again in the 49th minute, but the USA equalized just two minutes later. Subsequent goals secured the final victory for the hosts.

Equality in the first half

The score in the match was opened in the 37th minute. Sebastian Berhalter put the US national team ahead.

Just when the hosts looked set to finish the first half with a lead, Chile struck back. In the 45th minute, Diego Ulloa scored, bringing the score to 1:1.

Thus, the teams went into the break on level terms.

Three goals in six minutes in the second half

After the break, the match took a completely different turn.

In the 49th minute, Maximiliano Gutierrez put Chile ahead again — 2:1.

However, the USA's response was not long in coming. Two minutes later, Julian Hall leveled the score once more.

Thus, between the 49th and 51st minutes, the two teams traded blows, further heating up the attacking football in the match.

Richards puts the USA ahead

With the score tied at 2:2, both teams retained opportunities to win.

In the 72nd minute, Chris Richards scored the third goal for the USA. The hosts took the lead in the second half of the game for the first time — 3:2.

Although Chile tried to equalize again, the US defense maintained its advantage in the final minutes.

The point was sealed in added time

The fate of the match was definitively decided in stoppage time.

In the 90+3rd minute, Matias Albert scored the fourth goal for the USA.

After this goal, the score did not change further, and the USA defeated Chile with a score of 4:2.

USA — Chile 4:2

Goals: Berhalter, 37; Ulloa, 45; Gutierrez, 49; Hall, 51; Richards, 72; Albert, 90+3.

Mexico and Peru also draw

In another friendly match, Mexico and Peru played to a 1:1 draw.

Peru opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Jairo Velez put the visitors ahead.

Mexico scored the equalizer at the beginning of the second half. In the 49th minute, Victor Guzman equalized after an assist from Denzel Garcia — 1:1.

Although both teams searched for a winning goal in the remaining minutes, the score remained unchanged.

Mexico — Peru 1:1

Goals: Velez, 27; Guzman, 49.

Serious tests await the teams next

In their next friendly match, the US national team will take the field against Mexico on October 4.

Peru will participate in a friendly match against the Canadian national team on October 3.

The USA's match against Chile will be remembered for its attacking football, six goals, and dramatic shifts in the second half. Despite falling behind twice, the hosts ultimately won 4:2, providing their fans with a thrilling encounter.