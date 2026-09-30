Kindergarten heads caught taking 20 million soums bribe in Nukus

The director and deputy director of a preschool educational institution in Nukus have been detained on suspicion of taking a 20 million soums bribe in exchange for hiring a citizen as a speech therapist. It is reported that the deputy received the money upon the director's instructions.

The incident was uncovered during an operational raid by law enforcement agencies. According to official data, the director K.R. planned to receive 20 million soums in exchange for hiring citizen G.R. as a speech therapist.

The money was caught red-handed when her deputy R.K. accepted it based on the director's instructions.

The 20 million soums was handed over in the office

According to the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office, the operational raid was conducted in cooperation with the Department's Kanlykul district division and other law enforcement officers.

During the operation, deputy director R.K. was caught in her office while accepting 20 million soums.

According to the investigation data, this money was related to employing a citizen for the position of speech therapist at the preschool educational institution.

The director herself is indicated as K.R., and the citizen who was supposed to be hired is indicated as G.R.

A criminal case has been initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan — taking a bribe. Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

From this perspective, it is important to emphasize that the guilt of the persons mentioned in the case has not yet been proven by a legally binding court verdict.

Bribery demand during hiring under investigation

The striking aspect of this case is not only the amount of the bribe, but also the fact that the money was demanded in exchange for hiring for a specific position.

All details regarding the incident uncovered by law enforcement agencies are being studied during the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, legal assessments are expected to be given regarding how the events unfolded, on whose initiative the funds were demanded, and what decisions were made regarding the employment issue.

For now, what is known is that a criminal case has been initiated over the incident involving 20 million soums and the investigation is ongoing.