Xiaomi introduces a new thermos with an inverted brewing system

Xiaomi has announced a new device called the Mijia Titanium Thermos Cup Tea-Water Separation Edition, designed for brewing loose-leaf tea and various infused drinks while on the go. According to ixbt.com, this unique 500 ml thermos is attracting attention with its modern technology and convenient design. The price is currently set at 199 yuan, with crowdfunding scheduled to begin on October 14 of this year. This is reported by news source.

The main difference between this model and similar devices is its unique gravity-based mechanism. Above the main flask sits a transparent chamber made of Tritan, a modern, highly durable, and safe food-grade plastic, separated by a titanium filter. The tea brewing process is quite interesting.

Inverted brewing mechanism and its advantages

To prepare the drink, simply flip the hermetically sealed thermos upside down. Hot water passes through the filter into the upper chamber and mixes with the tea leaves. The user can directly observe and control the intensity of the brewing process through the transparent chamber.

Once the tea has brewed to the desired strength, the thermos is returned to its normal position. The finished drink flows back into the bottom section, while the tea leaves remain in the separate compartment, preventing over-steeping. This solution is especially useful for those who enjoy high-quality brewed tea while traveling.

Material quality and additional features

The main structural elements of the device, including the body, filter, and the inner part of the lid, are made of pure titanium with a purity of over 99 percent. Xiaomi notes that this material is distinguished by its lightness, corrosion resistance, and the fact that it does not impart a metallic taste to the drink.

If the user only needs a standard thermos flask, it is possible to easily remove the upper chamber and attach the lid directly to the titanium body. The device can maintain a temperature of approximately 45 degrees Celsius for up to six hours.

For convenience in daily use, the filter and silicone seals can be easily disassembled for cleaning. However, the manufacturer recommends avoiding exposing the Tritan chamber to boiling water. The new product will be available to customers in Deep Space Gray and Moonlight Silver colors.