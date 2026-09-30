Shocking figures in Uzbekistan: 445 children under 14 raped in 4 years!

In Uzbekistan, society-shaking official statistics regarding sexual crimes committed against minor and defenseless children have been published. Gulrukh Agzamova, Chairperson of the Committee on Democratic Institutions and Civil Society Development, stated that a total of 445 criminal cases regarding the rape of innocent children under the age of 14 were initiated in the country between 2022 and 2025.

The presented four-year dynamics show that the number of such grave crimes has sharply increased year by year: 85 cases were recorded in 2022, 108 cases in 2023, and a record 129 cases in 2024. In 2025, 123 criminal cases were opened, and the indicator remains at an alarmingly high level. These tragic figures clearly prove why the initiative in the Oliy Majlis to introduce life imprisonment for violence against children has become an undeniably urgent necessity.

«445 criminal cases, the 2024 record, and continuous growth»: 5 key points of the official report

The most important facts regarding the indicators of sexual violence committed against children under 14 years of age:

445 official criminal cases in four years: Hundreds of cases regarding the rape of young children under the age of 14 were initiated between 2022–2025;

Dynamics of annual growth: While there were 85 cases in 2022, this figure reached 108 in 2023, showing a 27 percent increase;

Anti-record in 2024: The highest and most terrifying indicator during the four-year period fell on 2024, with 129 criminal cases opened;

Dangerous stability in 2025: Cases did not decrease during the past year of 2025 either — exactly 123 criminal cases were recorded;

Basis for strengthening legislation: These facts announced by Committee Chairperson Gulrukh Agzamova became the main impetus for introducing life imprisonment for pedophiles and abolishing the statute of limitations.

In Uzbekistan, classification of the dynamics of crimes involving the rape of children under 14 years of age (2022–2025)

Analysis of the number of criminal cases opened by year and social indicators of the process:

Reporting year Number of initiated official criminal cases Annual change and description of the situation Share in total indicator Year 2022 85 cases Officially recorded baseline indicator 19.1% Year 2023 108 cases Significant growth observed (+23 cases) 24.3% Year 2024 129 cases THE HIGHEST anti-record in the four-year period 29.0% Year 2025 123 cases High level of dangerous indicator maintained 27.6% TOTAL (in 4 years) 445 criminal cases Serious national signal regarding children's safety 100%

Legal and criminological expertise: Why these numbers might just be «the tip of the iceberg»?

Conclusions of lawyers, criminologists, child rights specialists, and psychologists:

«Risk of latent crimes»: In criminology, sexual violence against children is among the crimes with the highest latency; 445 criminal cases are only the facts that reached law enforcement agencies and were formalized; how many cases are kept secret due to family pressure, fear of disgrace, or the child's misunderstanding of what is happening is a huge tragedy for society;

Reason for the spike in 2024: The increase in statistics from 85 to 129 shows not only that crimes have increased, but also that the climate of silence regarding this problem in society has decreased, and the level of parents and activists applying to the police has increased. Unless transparency and the inevitability of punishment are ensured, such savagery will continue to remain hidden;

Life imprisonment and abolition of the statute of limitations — the only remedy: The ruined fate of 445 innocent infants showed that there can be no mercy for pedophiles. Life imprisonment and the elimination of the statute of limitations for those who violate children under 14, currently being considered in Parliament, is the fairest way to purge criminals with animalistic characteristics from society forever.

In your opinion, against the tragedy of 445 infants being raped in 4 years, is simply strengthening laws (life imprisonment) sufficient, or are additional control systems needed in the makhalla, school, and families? What other urgent measures do you think should be taken to protect our children from such savagery? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis regarding child safety with all parents!