Who will buy UzAuto Motors? There is interest from three countries

UzAuto Motors, one of the largest companies in Uzbekistan's automotive market, is preparing for privatization. Investors from the USA, South Korea, and China have expressed interest in acquiring the company. However, no buyer has been given preference yet, and no final decision has been made.

Sohibjon Murodov, the head of the State Assets Management Agency, stated that the privatization of UzAuto Motors will be carried out through an open international tender. This means that the decisive phase regarding the company's fate is still ahead.

Companies from the USA, South Korea, and China have expressed interest

During a press conference held on October 8, State Assets Management Agency Director Sohibjon Murodov announced that foreign investors are showing interest in the privatization of UzAuto Motors.

According to him, among the interested investors are companies from the USA, South Korea, and China. Proposals have also been received to acquire the UzAuto Motors Powertrain enterprise alongside UzAuto Motors.

However, this news does not mean that one of the companies has already been selected as a buyer. The head of the agency specifically emphasized that the privatization process will not be tailored to the interests of any specific investor.

Who will the company be sold to? There is no clear answer yet

The main principles in the privatization of UzAuto Motors are openness and competition.

According to the State Assets Management Agency, a particular company's interest in the purchase does not mean a decision has been made to sell the asset to it. Investors meeting all requirements can participate in the tender in the established manner.

Therefore, there is no basis to say right now which of the companies from the USA, South Korea, or China will ultimately emerge victorious. The answer to this question will become known after the results of the international tender and the established procedures.

How is the preparation for privatization progressing?

The privatization process of UzAuto Motors includes several stages. As part of the preparatory work, the international consultant Alvarez & Marsal was engaged on a competitive basis.

Work is underway to study the financial and economic condition of the company, prepare analytical materials, and ready it for privatization. In the subsequent stages, it is planned to select an international consultant to organize the sales, conduct an international valuation of assets, and carry out a due diligence review.

Following this, proposals for investors are expected to be announced through local and international mass media.

Why is the privatization of UzAuto Motors important?

UzAuto Motors is considered one of the main enterprises of Uzbekistan's automotive industry. The company is engaged in the production of passenger cars, and its operations are connected with the local market, spare parts suppliers, and numerous jobs in the industry.

Therefore, the outcome of the privatization can impact not only the future management of the company but also investments, production modernization, and the competitive environment. However, what these outcomes will be depends on the new investor's plans, the terms of the deal, and the requirements set by the state.

What processes are expected now?

The most important news for now is that investors from three countries have expressed interest. However, who the future owner of the company will be, when the tender will be held, and what the final value of the asset will be are still unknown.

During the privatization process, stages such as asset valuation, auditing, setting requirements for investors, and organizing an open international tender are of crucial importance.

Thus, at the current stage, the question "Who will UzAuto Motors be sold to?" remains open. The interest from companies in the USA, South Korea, and China shows that there is international attention on the upcoming tender. The main event that will shed light on the company's fate will be the results of the open international tender.