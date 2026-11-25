UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev shared his plans for his next fight and training preparations in an exclusive interview with the "Match TV" channel. The athlete announced that he will begin training starting from the first month of the upcoming year 2027.

Contender fight will determine the opponent

Islam Makhachev stated that he is waiting for the result of the decisive clash in January to defend his championship belt in his weight class:

— I am waiting for the contender fight in January. After that, it will be known who I will fight. — Will it be one of the Morales — Prates pair? — Yes, one of them. — In the summer? — I don't know. I will start training in January, but it will also depend on them. — Islam Makhachev

Fight date and location confirmed