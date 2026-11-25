UFC champion Islam Makhachev spoke about his next fight and potential opponents
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev shared his plans for his next fight and training preparations in an exclusive interview with the "Match TV" channel. The athlete announced that he will begin training starting from the first month of the upcoming year 2027.
Contender fight will determine the opponent
Islam Makhachev stated that he is waiting for the result of the decisive clash in January to defend his championship belt in his weight class:
— I am waiting for the contender fight in January. After that, it will be known who I will fight.
— Will it be one of the Morales — Prates pair?
— Yes, one of them.
— In the summer?
— I don't know. I will start training in January, but it will also depend on them.
— Islam Makhachev
Fight date and location confirmed
The crucial fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, which will determine the official challenger for the UFC championship, will take place on January 31, 2027, in Toronto, Canada, as part of the UFC 336 tournament. The winner of this bout will most likely step into the octagon against Islam Makhachev for the championship belt.
Islam Makhachev's plans and the contender bout
Date / Period
Event and processes
Detailed information
January 2027
Start of training
Makhachev will begin preparations for the upcoming fight from the new year
January 31, 2027
Contender fight
Carlos Prates VS Michael Morales
Tournament
UFC 336
Toronto (Canada)
Potential round
Summer months (2027)
The exact date will depend on the contender's physical condition and recovery
In your opinion, which fighter will win the clash between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales and be more deserving of stepping into the championship bout against Islam Makhachev?
Leave your predictions in the comments and share this important news with UFC fans immediately!
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