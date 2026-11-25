Manchester United and Portugal national team midfielder Bruno Fernandes has responded to the complaints raised by the mother of 41-year-old legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Previously, Ronaldo's mother had expressed her opinion that her son was not shown enough respect while playing for the national team.

“He is a primary role model for all of us”

In an interview cited by the prestigious Portuguese publication A Bola, Fernandes emphasized that his teammates have always strived to highly value Ronaldo both as a player and as a person, but noted that he cannot deny his personal feelings:

“Perhaps Cristiano truly felt the situation that way. Everyone in the national team has always tried to show him the maximum level of respect. He is a primary role model for all of us. If he did not feel that respect, who am I to claim otherwise? As a national team player, I can say that in everything we did, we aimed to show him respect not only as a player but also as a person.” — Bruno Fernandes (from an interview with A Bola)

Details of the situation and the positions of the parties