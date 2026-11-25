“Who am I to claim otherwise?” — Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United and Portugal national team midfielder Bruno Fernandes has responded to the complaints raised by the mother of 41-year-old legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Previously, Ronaldo's mother had expressed her opinion that her son was not shown enough respect while playing for the national team.
“He is a primary role model for all of us”
In an interview cited by the prestigious Portuguese publication A Bola, Fernandes emphasized that his teammates have always strived to highly value Ronaldo both as a player and as a person, but noted that he cannot deny his personal feelings:
“Perhaps Cristiano truly felt the situation that way. Everyone in the national team has always tried to show him the maximum level of respect. He is a primary role model for all of us. If he did not feel that respect, who am I to claim otherwise?
As a national team player, I can say that in everything we did, we aimed to show him respect not only as a player but also as a person.”
— Bruno Fernandes (from an interview with A Bola)
Details of the situation and the positions of the parties
Parties
Position and content of the statement
Cristiano Ronaldo's mother
Claimed that her son did not receive due respect in the Portugal national team
Bruno Fernandes
Emphasized that the entire team showed maximum respect to Ronaldo and that he is a role model for everyone
Key aspect
Fernandesh noted that he would not argue with Ronaldo's personal feelings, but that the team's intentions were always sincere
It is worth noting that even after Cristiano Ronaldo concluded his career with the national team, discussions surrounding his role in the team and the relationships within it continue to circulate in Portuguese football.
Do you think this calm and diplomatic response from Bruno Fernandes can put an end to the misunderstandings that have arisen with Ronaldo's family and fans?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot news with Portugal football fans immediately!
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