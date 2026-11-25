English club Manchester City striker Erling Haaland spoke openly about the team's current state following their 2-2 draw against Napoli in the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. In this match, the Norwegian goalscorer captained the "Cityzens".

“I feel the responsibility even without the captain's armband”

beIN SPORTS reports that Haaland did not hide his frustration regarding the club's recent poor run of form:

“Whether I have the captain's armband or not, I feel a huge responsibility. Because I only want this club to achieve good results and win. Right now, we are failing to do that. It is painful.” — Erling Haaland

Manchester City's recent results and the next challenge

According to statistics, Manchester City has managed to win only 1 of their last 5 matches across all competitions. A tough encounter awaits the club next — on November 29, the team will visit London to face Arsenal in the 12th round of the English Premier League.

Metrics Details and times Last match UCL Matchday 5: Manchester City 2:2 Napoli Haaland's status Served as captain of the "Cityzens" in the match Team's recent form Only 1 win in the last 5 official matches Next opponent Arsenal (EPL Matchday 12, away) Match date and time November 29, 21:30 (Tashkent time)

Do you think Erling Haaland's leadership as captain can help Manchester City defeat Arsenal in London on November 29 and put an end to their winless streak?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot news with fellow football fans immediately!