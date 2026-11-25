Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded sharply and sarcastically to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's suggestion to "take him along" to Moscow. The Ukrainian leader dismissed the initiative as completely unserious and, in turn, invited Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kyiv.

“Just put me on a plane and take me to Moscow — for what?”

Zelensky emphasized that such an approach to negotiations is unacceptable. In his statement, he put forward the following points:

“He is offering to ‘take me’ with him. Am I a suitcase? Just put me on a plane and take me to Moscow — for what? This is not a serious conversation. Let Lukashenko take Putin and fly to Kyiv. We will guarantee their safe reception. After all, these are negotiations.” — Volodymyr Zelensky

Key points of the statement

Parties Content of the proposal and position Alexander Lukashenko (initiative) Proposed that the Ukrainian president fly with him to Moscow Volodymyr Zelensky (response) Dismissed the proposal as “unserious” and strongly objected to being compared to a “suitcase” Ukraine's counter-proposal Inviting Lukashenko and Putin to fly to Kyiv and fully guaranteeing their safety

These words from the Ukrainian leader indicate that diplomatic disputes regarding the venue and conditions for potential negotiations are becoming increasingly intense.

In your opinion, what kind of response might come from Minsk and Moscow following this counter-proposal from Volodymyr Zelensky?

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