Great Britain An attempted burglary occurred at the country residence of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in Norfolk. Police arrested two men following the incident. The members of the royal family were not at home at the time. Reuters reported this, citing local police information.

The incident concerns Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham estate belonging to the royal family. Norfolk police received reports of suspicious activity at the location around 6:00 PM on November 23.

A search operation was subsequently launched in the area, involving police dogs, drones, and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service. As a result, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing. They are currently being held by police, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

According to police, the residence was empty at the time of the incident. It was reported that William and Kate were at their other residence in Windsor with their three children — George, Charlotte, and Louis. Kensington Palace declined to comment on security matters.

For context, Anmer Hall is a 10-bedroom country residence gifted to William and Kate by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2011 as a wedding present. The family uses the home during weekends and holidays. The property also features a private swimming pool and a tennis court.