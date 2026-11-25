Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared his thoughts on the draw against Napoli. He stated that the team did not play well enough and allowed the opponent too many opportunities in attack.

"We tried to score at the end of the game, but we couldn't manage it. We didn't perform well enough and allowed the opponent to create chances in front of our goal too easily. We couldn't take control of the game, and we couldn't play as we wanted in attack.

Football is both simple and complex at the same time. When you win, everything seems easy and understandable. When you lose, you start to doubt everything. In reality, you shouldn't overthink it, you just need to play. But putting that into practice is not that easy.

Our team has many high-level players. Each of us needs to fully utilize our potential. We must unite, maintain a positive attitude, move with more energy on the pitch, and give our all," said Haaland.