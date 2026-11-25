The world's largest MMA organization, the UFC, is considering the possibility of holding a tournament in Tashkent in the third quarter of 2027. The Humo Arena complex has been identified as the preliminary venue for the competition, reports UZ24.

According to UZ24, an excerpt from an internal document regarding the UFC's plans to expand its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia has been circulating on social media. The document, titled "UFC Event Expansion: EMEA & Central Asia" and dated November 12, includes Tashkent among the cities where a tournament could be held. This information was also reported by the publication La Gazzetta Georgia.

According to the preliminary plan in the document, the competition in Tashkent could take place between July and September 2027. If Humo Arena is selected for the tournament, it could accommodate approximately 12,500 spectators.

However, the document notes the status of the Tashkent project as "Under Review," meaning that a final decision on hosting the tournament has not yet been made. The exact date of the competition is also currently unknown.

The issue of organizing a UFC tournament in Tashkent has been discussed previously. In June 2026, Otabek Umarov, First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, met with UFC President Dana White in the United States. During the discussion, the prospects of organizing Zuffa Boxing events in Uzbekistan and the possibility of hosting an official UFC tournament in Tashkent in the future were discussed.

The circulated document also mentions other cities in Central Asia and surrounding regions. Among them are Almaty in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, and Tbilisi in Georgia.

According to the preliminary plan, the tournament in Almaty could be held on May 1, 2027. The competitions in Tbilisi and Tashkent are scheduled for the third quarter of the year. However, none of these plans have been officially confirmed yet.