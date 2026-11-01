Night fire at a "new building" in Mirobod: What happened at the construction site on Avliyo Ota Street?

·6·Society
Night fire at a "new building" in Mirobod: What happened at the construction site on Avliyo Ota Street?

A major fire broke out at one of the construction sites in the Mirobod district, one of the central areas of Tashkent. On October 31, at 23:31, the emergency dispatch service of the Department of Emergency Situations received an urgent report that a fire had started in a multi-story building under construction on Avliyo Ota Street.

The scale of the fire expanded rapidly because the formwork (shuttering) of the building under construction was engulfed in flames.

Rescue operations and situation control

Fire and rescue units of the Tashkent City Department of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene in a short time:

  • Firefighting efforts: Rescue crews immediately surrounded the fire and prevented the flames from spreading to other floors of the building and neighboring areas;

  • Control established: According to official information provided by the Tashkent City Department of Emergency Situations, the situation has been fully brought under control and the fire has been extinguished.

Casualties and investigation

According to initial official information:

  • No casualties: Despite the fact that the fire occurred at night, fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities among citizens;

  • Causes under investigation: The factors behind the outbreak of the fire, compliance with safety regulations, and the amount of material damage caused are being determined by specialists.

It was stated that additional details regarding the incident will be announced upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Mirobod districtTashkent City Department of Emergency SituationsAvliyo Ota Streetfire
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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