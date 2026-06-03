Shahzod Sultonov Surprises Fans with a Romantic “Marry Me” Proposal

Talented actor Shahzod Sultonov delighted his fans with a joyful event in his personal life. The actor shared photos and videos capturing romantic moments on his social media pages.

The footage shows Shahzod Sultonov organizing a special surprise for his future wife with a huge bouquet of red roses and an outdoor “Marry Me” sign. This proposal, set in a romantic atmosphere, caught the attention of many followers.

After the actor shared these moments on social media, fans and loved ones have been sending sincere congratulations in the comments. Many wished the couple a long life, happiness, and harmony.