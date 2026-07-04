Botir Qodirov's short track "Bidish-bidish" is heating up the networks! (video)

A short clip from Botir Qodirov's new song "Bidish-bidish" is spreading on social networks. The name and snippet of the song aroused interest among listeners.

The singer also announced the premiere date. According to him, the track will be presented in full on July 10.

After the clip was released, fans left positive comments, indicating that they are waiting for the full version of the song. Even the short part of the track caused discussion on the networks.

It is not yet known whether additional snippets of the song will be released before the premiere.