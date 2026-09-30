Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?

·42·Uzbekistan
Which regions are expected to see rain tomorrow?

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for Uzbekistan on October 1.

According to the forecast, it will be changeable cloudy in Tashkent. Rain is expected in the first half of the day. The temperature in the capital is expected to be 14–16 degrees Celsius at night and 21–23 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 7-12 degrees at night and 21-26 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 8-13 degrees at night and 22-27 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places. Temperatures will be 12-17 degrees at night and 21-26 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places. Temperatures will be 14-19 degrees at night and 27-32 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places. Temperatures will be 12-17 degrees at night and 21-26 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places, heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible. Precipitation may turn into snow in high mountain areas. Temperatures will be 7-12 degrees at night and 13-18 degrees during the day.

UzhydrometOctober 1TashkentRepublic of Karakalpakstan
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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