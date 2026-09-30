Manchester City scandal: World press demands harshest punishment for the club

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Manchester City scandal: World press demands harshest punishment for the club

English football is engulfed in its biggest financial scandal in years. An independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations, a story that has captured the attention of global media. According to an analysis by Bild, this event has become the main topic of discussion in the sports world, with the club facing severe consequences such as massive fines, stripping of titles, and relegation to lower divisions. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is worth noting that the British press has taken the most radical stance on this matter. The Daily Mail writes that all eight Premier League titles won by Manchester City in recent years should be officially revoked. The publication also emphasizes that the club's financial fraud has negatively impacted the history of fierce rivals like Manchester United and Liverpool, noting that English football has suffered irreparable damage and will never be the same.

Unprecedented problem and demands for harsh punishment

The BBC has also highlighted the gravity of the situation. According to the source, the scale of this issue is unprecedented not only in the English league or football history but in global sports as a whole. Experts explain the importance and danger of the situation precisely by this fact.

The Sun, meanwhile, held nothing back in its statements. The newspaper wrote that this is not just a simple violation, but an inevitable reckoning for shameful actions of historical proportions. It was also emphasized that all other rival clubs are awaiting fair retribution and strict disciplinary measures, and that the verdict must be as severe as the offense.

The impact of the scandal is not limited to Britain. The influential French newspaper Le Parisien also expressed its opinion on the matter, openly writing that Manchester City must now prepare for the worst-case scenarios. The European sports community is concerned that the outcome of this case will fundamentally change the system of financial fair play and regulations in the football world.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootball ScandalEnglish FootballSports News
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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