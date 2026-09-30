Asian Games Semifinal: Uzbekistan beats Japan with an early goal (video)

In a fiercely contested second semifinal match of the Asian Games football tournament, the Uzbekistan U-23 national team is playing against Japan U-23, one of the main favorites of the continent. Starting at 15:30 Tashkent time, our representatives showed an active attacking game from the very first minutes of this marquee match and managed to open the score.

In the 8th minute of the match, Sardor Bahromov took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense to hit the Japanese goal, putting the "white wolves" ahead (1:0). Led by captain Muhammadali O‘rinboyev, our team did not lose the initiative even after the goal, warding off the pressure of a strong opponent with disciplined defense and quick counterattacks. At this moment, the first half of the match is continuing in a heated phase.

"Goal in the 8th minute, battle for a ticket to the final, and a blow to the Japanese": 5 main points of the semifinal

The most important quick facts regarding the match between the youth national teams of Uzbekistan and Japan:

Decisive semifinal of the Asian Games: The winning team directly advances to the final for the championship gold medal;

Early goal from Sardor Bahromov: As early as the 8th minute, our representatives finished a fine attack with a goal, stunning the strong opponent;

1:0 lead: The Uzbekistan U-23 team maintains a solid lead throughout the first half;

Strong starting lineup on the field: The coaching staff fielded the optimal starting 11 led by team captain O‘rinboyev, Fayzullayev, and Muratbayev;

Started at 15:30 Tashkent time: The match started at 15:30 capital time, and currently, intense battles of the first half are taking place.

Protocol and lineup classification of the Uzbekistan U-23 — Japan U-23 semifinal match

Table of match parameters, goalscorer, and lineups:

Competition and performance criteria Uzbekistan U-23 national team Japan U-23 national team Current score (1st half) 1 : 0 (leading) 0 : 1 (behind) Goal scored and minute Sardor Bahromov (8th minute) Failed to score Match start time At 15:30 Tashkent time Match ongoing Starting lineup (Starting XI) 21. Muratbayev, 2. Xamidov, 3. Murtazoyev, 4. Rizaqulov, 7. Bahramov, 9. Saidnurullayev, 10. O‘rinboyev (c), 11. Jumayev, 13. To‘lqinbekov, 14. Fayzullayev, 19. Karimov Selected main forces of the Japanese youth team Substitute players Murkayev, Hushvaqtov, Xayrullayev, Rustamov, Reimov, Abdurahmonov, O‘rmonjonov, Abdullayev, Ibraimov, Shodiboyev Opponent bench Strategic importance of the match Direct path to the Asian Games final and gold medal Risk of leaving the tournament or dropping to the 3rd place match

Tactical and football expertise: Why was an early goal against Japan the most important factor?

Conclusions of football specialists, tactical analysts, and commentators:

"An early strike that broke Japanese discipline": The Japanese youth national team is accustomed to controlling the ball and setting the tempo on the field; Bahromov's goal as early as the 8th minute ruined the opponent's initial tactical plans and forced them to rush;

Disciplined pressing and caution: Having taken the lead, our representatives are organizing dense pressing in the center of the field rather than sitting entirely in defense; error-free play by the defensive line in front of the goal guarded by Muratbayev and neutralizing the opponent's quick wingers is the key to deciding the fate of the match;

Substitute potential for the second half: The availability of quick and attacking forces such as Hushvaqtov, Abdurahmonov, and Shodiboyev on Uzbekistan's bench will allow them to maintain the tempo in the second half and punish the tired Japanese defense on the counterattack once again.

Do you think the Uzbekistan U-23 national team can maintain this winning score against Japan until the end of the match and reach the Asian Games final? How many more goals and what final score do you predict for this tense semifinal? Leave your personal opinions in the comments, wish our national team good luck, and share this hot match analysis with all football fans!