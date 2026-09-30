European giants interested in Gonzalo Garcia: what is his price?

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European giants interested in Gonzalo Garcia: what is his price?

Fulham's 22-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia has quickly managed to attract the attention of Europe's leading clubs. According to insider Ekrem Konur, a number of clubs are exploring the transfer of the Spanish player.

The situation surrounding Garcia's future has taken an interesting turn. Fulham recently purchased the player from Real Madrid for 40 million euros. Now, the London club could demand a much higher sum for his transfer.

Reports indicate that Fulham values Garcia at around 60–70 million euros.

Arbeloa brought him to Fulham

It is emphasized that Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa played a major role in Gonzalo Garcia's move to the club.

After taking charge of the London club, Arbeloa wanted to see the Spanish forward in the team squad.

As a result, Fulham held negotiations with Real Madrid and completed the transfer of the 22-year-old player for 40 million euros.

Now, market interest in Garcia could exceed his previous transfer fee.

Fulham demanding 60–70 million euros

Information shared by insider Ekrem Konur does not mention the specific names of the clubs interested in Garcia.

However, it is reported that Fulham is valuing the player's transfer at 60–70 million euros.

At the same time, the player's former club, Real Madrid, has retained a buy-back clause in his contract.

This makes Garcia's future even more intriguing. If the forward can fully prove himself in the EPL, new negotiations regarding his transfer could arise.

Contract until 2031

Garcia has a long-term contract with Fulham. His current agreement runs until the summer of 2031.

This gives the London club a strong negotiating position regarding the player's transfer. Meanwhile, Transfermarkt estimates the Spanish player's current market value at 30 million euros.

Thus, Fulham's valuation of 60–70 million euros is significantly higher than the Transfermarkt figure.

Taking first steps in the EPL

Gonzalo Garcia has appeared in 5 matches for Fulham in the current EPL season, scoring once against opponents.

The 22-year-old forward is still in the early stages of his career in the English championship. Nevertheless, the fact that his name is starting to be mentioned in the transfer market indicates growing attention to his career at Fulham.

Now the main question is — will Garcia stay at Fulham, or will one of Europe's major clubs be ready to pay 60–70 million euros for him? For now, the insider has not disclosed specific clubs.

Gonzalo GarciaFulhamReal MadridAlvaro Arbeloa
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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