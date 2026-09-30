Starlink Internet Launched on Swiss International Air Lines Aircraft

·3·Technology
Starlink Internet Launched on Swiss International Air Lines Aircraft

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), one of Switzerland's major airlines, has launched its first aircraft equipped with satellite connectivity for commercial flights. According to ixbt.com, the new system was successfully deployed on September 28, 2026, aboard an Airbus A320neo named Iseltwald with the registration number HB-JDM. The first commercial flight with this aircraft was operated from Zurich to Thessaloniki. This is reported by news source.

The introduction of this new technology allows passengers to enjoy seamless, high-speed internet connectivity during their flight. Two low-profile antennas mounted on the aircraft fuselage ensure a stable connection with Starlink satellites operating in low Earth orbit. As a result, the internet service works perfectly at any stage of the flight, including over oceans.

Terms and Conditions

The Wi-Fi service offered by the airline is available to passengers in all classes, from Economy to First. For members of the SWISS Miles & More program and Travel ID holders, this internet service is provided completely free of charge. While passengers can freely use the internet during the flight, certain rules must be followed.

Specifically, voice and video calls are strictly prohibited during the flight. Additionally, it is recommended to use headphones when watching videos or listening to audio online to avoid disturbing other passengers. These restrictions help maintain a quiet and comfortable environment for all travelers.

A Comprehensive Project within Lufthansa Group

The implementation of the Starlink system by SWISS is a key part of a large-scale modernization project for airlines within the Lufthansa Group. Previously, this modern communication system began installation on Lufthansa aircraft as well. Efforts to expand network capabilities are continuing in phases.

According to the company's plans, by the end of 2029, a total of over 850 aircraft belonging to Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines will be equipped with Starlink hardware. This will elevate passenger service quality in European aviation to a new level and fundamentally improve internet accessibility in the skies.

StarlinkSWISSWi-FiFlightLufthansa Group
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starlink internet is now operational on airlinersStarlink internet is now operational on airliners14 September 20:25Qatar Airways Becomes the First Airline in the World to Operate a Starlink-Equipped Boeing 787-9Qatar Airways Becomes the First Airline in the World to Operate a Starlink-Equipped Boeing 787-921 August 15:27Huawei and HP sign agreement on Wi-Fi technologiesHuawei and HP sign agreement on Wi-Fi technologies26 August 17:58Unknown Person Installed a Fake Wi-Fi Network on a Delta AircraftUnknown Person Installed a Fake Wi-Fi Network on a Delta Aircraft11 August 20:52Starlink increases internet speeds on planes a hundredfoldStarlink increases internet speeds on planes a hundredfold29 April 16:56It Became Known That You Can Be Tracked via Regular Wi-FiIt Became Known That You Can Be Tracked via Regular Wi-Fi31 July 18:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed