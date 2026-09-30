Starlink Internet Launched on Swiss International Air Lines Aircraft

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), one of Switzerland's major airlines, has launched its first aircraft equipped with satellite connectivity for commercial flights. According to ixbt.com, the new system was successfully deployed on September 28, 2026, aboard an Airbus A320neo named Iseltwald with the registration number HB-JDM. The first commercial flight with this aircraft was operated from Zurich to Thessaloniki. This is reported by news source.

The introduction of this new technology allows passengers to enjoy seamless, high-speed internet connectivity during their flight. Two low-profile antennas mounted on the aircraft fuselage ensure a stable connection with Starlink satellites operating in low Earth orbit. As a result, the internet service works perfectly at any stage of the flight, including over oceans.

Terms and Conditions

The Wi-Fi service offered by the airline is available to passengers in all classes, from Economy to First. For members of the SWISS Miles & More program and Travel ID holders, this internet service is provided completely free of charge. While passengers can freely use the internet during the flight, certain rules must be followed.

Specifically, voice and video calls are strictly prohibited during the flight. Additionally, it is recommended to use headphones when watching videos or listening to audio online to avoid disturbing other passengers. These restrictions help maintain a quiet and comfortable environment for all travelers.

A Comprehensive Project within Lufthansa Group

The implementation of the Starlink system by SWISS is a key part of a large-scale modernization project for airlines within the Lufthansa Group. Previously, this modern communication system began installation on Lufthansa aircraft as well. Efforts to expand network capabilities are continuing in phases.

According to the company's plans, by the end of 2029, a total of over 850 aircraft belonging to Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines will be equipped with Starlink hardware. This will elevate passenger service quality in European aviation to a new level and fundamentally improve internet accessibility in the skies.