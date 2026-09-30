Long-haired footballer causes two red cards on the pitch

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Long-haired footballer causes two red cards on the pitch

Anguilla national team's 36-year-old forward Eydan Scipio has been drawing football fans' attention with his unusual appearance. His hair reaches down to his ankles, and the player is cited as one of the players with the longest hair.

However, the footballer's long hair became not only his unique feature but also the cause of an unexpected situation on the pitch.

Scipio came on as a substitute in the 69th minute of the match against Antigua and Barbuda within the CONCACAF Nations League. At that time, Anguilla was trailing 0:5.

During the match, an incident involving the footballer's long hair occurred, resulting in the referee showing two red cards. This became one of the most unusual episodes in the match.

Scipio's appearance and the situation on the pitch also sparked interest among football fans on social media.

Eydan ScipioAnguillaCONCACAF Nations LeagueAntigua and Barbuda
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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