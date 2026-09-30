It became known that Yasmin Zaitova received a multi-million dollar offer from the US (video)

·45·Culture
It became known that Yasmin Zaitova received a multi-million dollar offer from the US (video)

Blogger Jahongir Latipov, known for his interviews with billionaires, visited the home of singer Shirin Zaitova and composer Nodir Zaitov. During the conversation, it was revealed that Yasmin Zaitova received an offer for a major project from the US.

According to Nodir Zaitov, the biggest offer for Yasmin so far has come from America. He stated that the contract value exceeds one million dollars.

“So far, the biggest offer has been from America. The contract is also for a huge amount of money. More than a million,” said Nodir Zaitov.

Jahongir Latipov attempted to clarify the approximate amount of the offer.

“Can we know the approximate exact amount? Is it more than a million?” the blogger asked.

“Around three,” Yasmin’s father replied.

“Three million?” Jahongir Latipov clarified.

“Something like that. We haven’t said ‘yes’ yet. We said we would go and talk. Because, as you know, they might advertise various things. It will be a Universal project, a contract. Whatever comes out in the Universal project, we will appear in its advertising. Or it could be some kind of commercial, maybe a movie,” said Nodir Zaitov.

During the interview, it was also revealed that this offer came through Yasmin’s social media activity.

“Where did they see her? Did they see her on Instagram?” Jahongir Latipov asked.

“On Instagram. There are also Uzbeks working there, at Universal. They made the offer. For example, Selena Gomez started when she was little. Still, I am somewhat afraid. After all, Yasmin is a Muslim girl. That’s why there is some hesitation,” Nodir Zaitov said.

Jahongir Latipov advised the Zaitovs to go on-site, examine the offer, and discuss the project conditions.

“Now you need to go and see for yourselves. Go, talk, and set your requirements,” the blogger said.

Jahongir LatipovYasmin ZaitovaUniversalMillion-dollar contract
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The price of 5-year-old Yasmin Zaitova's Instagram advertisement revealedThe price of 5-year-old Yasmin Zaitova's Instagram advertisement revealed28 September 12:15Munisa Rizayeva shows the expensive car gifted to her son (video)Munisa Rizayeva shows the expensive car gifted to her son (video)26 September 19:10Why did Dilnoza Kubayeva choose Zebo Raximova specifically as her apprentice?Why did Dilnoza Kubayeva choose Zebo Raximova specifically as her apprentice?11 August 15:21Rayhon's Metro Ride After 25 Years Sparks Major Online BuzzRayhon's Metro Ride After 25 Years Sparks Major Online Buzz4 June 17:48Shahlo Salayeva stunned everyone in her white wedding dress (video)Shahlo Salayeva stunned everyone in her white wedding dress (video)20 July 08:32Aziz Rametov responds to rumors that he has been "imprisoned" (video)Aziz Rametov responds to rumors that he has been "imprisoned" (video)10 July 13:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee