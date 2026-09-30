It became known that Yasmin Zaitova received a multi-million dollar offer from the US (video)

Blogger Jahongir Latipov, known for his interviews with billionaires, visited the home of singer Shirin Zaitova and composer Nodir Zaitov. During the conversation, it was revealed that Yasmin Zaitova received an offer for a major project from the US.

According to Nodir Zaitov, the biggest offer for Yasmin so far has come from America. He stated that the contract value exceeds one million dollars.

“So far, the biggest offer has been from America. The contract is also for a huge amount of money. More than a million,” said Nodir Zaitov.

Jahongir Latipov attempted to clarify the approximate amount of the offer.

“Can we know the approximate exact amount? Is it more than a million?” the blogger asked.

“Around three,” Yasmin’s father replied.

“Three million?” Jahongir Latipov clarified.

“Something like that. We haven’t said ‘yes’ yet. We said we would go and talk. Because, as you know, they might advertise various things. It will be a Universal project, a contract. Whatever comes out in the Universal project, we will appear in its advertising. Or it could be some kind of commercial, maybe a movie,” said Nodir Zaitov.

During the interview, it was also revealed that this offer came through Yasmin’s social media activity.

“Where did they see her? Did they see her on Instagram?” Jahongir Latipov asked.

“On Instagram. There are also Uzbeks working there, at Universal. They made the offer. For example, Selena Gomez started when she was little. Still, I am somewhat afraid. After all, Yasmin is a Muslim girl. That’s why there is some hesitation,” Nodir Zaitov said.

Jahongir Latipov advised the Zaitovs to go on-site, examine the offer, and discuss the project conditions.

“Now you need to go and see for yourselves. Go, talk, and set your requirements,” the blogger said.