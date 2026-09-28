The price of 5-year-old Yasmin Zaitova's Instagram advertisement revealed

Blogger Jahongir Latipov, known for his interviews with billionaires, was a guest at the home of singer Shirin Zaitova and composer Nodir Zaitov. During the conversation, he also inquired about the advertising prices on their daughter Yasmin Zaitova's Instagram page.

Jahongir Latipov asked Nodir Zaitov how much a single advertising post on his daughter's page costs. According to the composer, the price of a single advertising post on Yasmin's Instagram reaches up to $5,000.

Nodir Zaitov also emphasized that the product offered for advertising must be appropriate for Yasmin's age and of high quality.

When the blogger also asked about the price of an advertising story, Nodir Zaitov stated that its value is up to $1,000.

Jahongir Latipov also inquired about the number of Yasmin's advertising contracts. Nodir Zaitov reported that there are currently contracts with two or three companies.

During the conversation, since Yasmin is still young, the blogger also asked how the funds earned through advertising are distributed.

Nodir Zaitov said that the money his daughter earns through advertising belongs to her and the funds are being invested.

"I have invested all of it. It has been accumulated in an individual account. Hers is hers. In her own name. It is also in the bank," he said.

Thus, it became known that young Yasmin's social media activity is attracting the attention of not only subscribers, but also advertisers.