Sardor Mamadaliyev turned 41! (video)

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Sardor Mamadaliyev turned 41! (video)

Singer Sardor Mamadaliyev celebrated his 41st birthday on October 10. Various videos from the artist's birthday party spread across social media, catching the attention of fans.

The videos show the singer celebrating his birthday surrounded by close friends and colleagues. One of the most heartwarming moments of the celebration was when Sardor Mamadaliyev's son congratulated his father on his birthday and expressed his best wishes to him.

The singer also performed songs live in the circle, sharing a great mood with the guests. Underneath the videos from the celebration, fans and followers also congratulated the artist on his birthday, wishing him long life, good health, and creative success.

The footage capturing Sardor Mamadaliyev's birthday left a warm impression among his fans.

For reference, Sardor Mamadaliyev was born on October 10, 1985. The singer is well known to fans for hits such as "Dada", "Ko'nglimda bir yor", "Karvon", "Bir kecha" and "To'ylar muborak".

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