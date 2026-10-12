“I don't want to leave Fergana” — Otabek Muhammadzohid (video)

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Otabek Muhammadzohid spoke in the “Navo Mehmonda” project about why he does not want to leave Fergana. The singer emphasized that the sincere atmosphere in his native region, the kindness of the people, and the respect shown to him are a great happiness for him.

According to the artist, in Fergana he can freely go to the bazaar himself and do his shopping. On the street, people, whether they know each other or not, greet each other warmly.

“Do you know why I don't leave Fergana? I go to the bazaar myself here. I usually have a place where I shop, I buy meat and potatoes from there. People who know you or not, even strangers, pay attention to each other on the street and say hello. Even if they are driving by, they at least nod. God forbid, these habits still haven't disappeared in our Fergana. This is happiness, my brother!

We are also somewhat famous people. When you go somewhere, there is probably no greater happiness than encountering gazes looking at you with affection,” said Otabek Muhammadzohid.

The host asked the singer if he has the opportunity to work in Tashkent as well, but that the love and affection of the people of Fergana encourage him to stay there.

Otabek Muhammadzohid stated that there is another reason why he does not want to leave Fergana. He emphasized that being the only son in the family also influenced this decision.

“Being an only son is one thing. Even if we don't go, there are plenty of artists in Tashkent. For example, if talented people in every field keep moving to Tashkent, who will remain in the provinces? Not just those in art, but if talented people in construction, banking, economics, pharmaceuticals, or medicine keep moving to the capital, who will remain in the provinces?” concluded the singer.