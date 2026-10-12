“I don't want to leave Fergana” — Otabek Muhammadzohid (video)

·33·Culture
“I don't want to leave Fergana” — Otabek Muhammadzohid (video)

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Otabek Muhammadzohid spoke in the “Navo Mehmonda” project about why he does not want to leave Fergana. The singer emphasized that the sincere atmosphere in his native region, the kindness of the people, and the respect shown to him are a great happiness for him.

According to the artist, in Fergana he can freely go to the bazaar himself and do his shopping. On the street, people, whether they know each other or not, greet each other warmly.

“Do you know why I don't leave Fergana? I go to the bazaar myself here. I usually have a place where I shop, I buy meat and potatoes from there. People who know you or not, even strangers, pay attention to each other on the street and say hello. Even if they are driving by, they at least nod. God forbid, these habits still haven't disappeared in our Fergana. This is happiness, my brother!

We are also somewhat famous people. When you go somewhere, there is probably no greater happiness than encountering gazes looking at you with affection,” said Otabek Muhammadzohid.

The host asked the singer if he has the opportunity to work in Tashkent as well, but that the love and affection of the people of Fergana encourage him to stay there.

Otabek Muhammadzohid stated that there is another reason why he does not want to leave Fergana. He emphasized that being the only son in the family also influenced this decision.

“Being an only son is one thing. Even if we don't go, there are plenty of artists in Tashkent. For example, if talented people in every field keep moving to Tashkent, who will remain in the provinces? Not just those in art, but if talented people in construction, banking, economics, pharmaceuticals, or medicine keep moving to the capital, who will remain in the provinces?” concluded the singer.

Otabek MuhammadzohidFerganaNavo MehmondaTashkent
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Zarina Yuldosheva and Durdona Qurbanova: The real relationship behind the scenesZarina Yuldosheva and Durdona Qurbanova: The real relationship behind the scenes3 June 02:12Attempt to Import Products Containing Banned Substances ExposedAttempt to Import Products Containing Banned Substances Exposed21 August 08:46Psychoactive mushrooms and 13,000 «slimming» coffees seized in ToshkentPsychoactive mushrooms and 13,000 «slimming» coffees seized in Toshkent19 August 12:26"Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" in the Elite League: Will the stars come to Uzbekistan?"Neftchi" and "Paxtakor" in the Elite League: Will the stars come to Uzbekistan?13 August 17:28“Mansur Kazanskiy” caught taking a $100,000 bribe in Farg‘ona!“Mansur Kazanskiy” caught taking a $100,000 bribe in Farg‘ona!9 August 12:50How much does it cost to prepare 1 kilogram of plov?How much does it cost to prepare 1 kilogram of plov?6 August 15:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding