Yegor Creed may face 5 years in prison over new music video, what is the reason?

·6·Culture
Yegor Creed may face 5 years in prison over new music video, what is the reason?

Russian singer Yegor Creed has found himself at the center of a controversy due to an outfit he wore in his new music video for "Miliy ublyudok". The clothing features a modified image of Flyora Gayshun, the teenage protagonist from the Soviet-era film "Come and See" ("Idi i smotri"). The addition of tattoos and piercings to the image sparked widespread criticism.

Ekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia's Safe Internet League, stated that this incident could be assessed under the legal article concerning the rehabilitation of Nazism. This article provides for a prison sentence of up to 5 years.

Creed apologized, explaining that he had not seen the film and was unaware of the meaning behind the image on the clothing. So far, there is no confirmed information regarding the initiation of a criminal case against the singer. Therefore, reports of his potential imprisonment remain a hypothetical scenario for now.

Yegor CreedEkaterina MizulinaCome and SeeSafe Internet League
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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