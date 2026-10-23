Hande Erçel's English speech in Dubai sparks discussions on social media (video)

·4·Culture
Hande Erçel's English speech in Dubai sparks discussions on social media (video)

Videos capturing Turkish actress Hande Erçel speaking English at an event for the Italian jewelry brand “Pomellato” in Dubai are being widely discussed on social media. Her speech triggered mixed reactions among users.

While some positively evaluated the actress's English performance, others criticized her pronunciation. Thus, Erçel's proficiency in the foreign language once again became the center of discussion.

Hande Erçel was announced as a global ambassador for the “Pomellato” brand in April 2025. Within the framework of this cooperation, the actress has been participating in international events and advertising campaigns.

Earlier, reports also circulated that Erçel would travel to London to improve her English and learn scriptwriting. This was interpreted as one of the steps aimed at developing her career in the international arena.

However, there is currently no additional confirmed information regarding the exact date of the event in Dubai, the full content of the speech, or the actress's educational process in London.

Hande ErçelPomellatoTurkish actresses
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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