Onix driver hits pedestrian in Tashkent: victim hospitalized

A traffic accident occurred in the Uchtepa district of Tashkent. An Onix driver struck a citizen crossing at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. This was reported by the Tashkent City Road Safety Department.

According to the report, the incident took place on October 22 at around 15:00 on KHAW street in the district. The car, driven by H.Sh. (born in 2006), hit the pedestrian.

As a result of the accident, the victim received first aid at the scene and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Currently, responsible officers of the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department's Road Safety Department are conducting an investigation to determine the causes and other details of the incident.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that a teenager without a driver's license died in a traffic accident in the Furkat district of the Fergana region.